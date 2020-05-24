Flashback Fight: Robbie Lawler and Carlos Condit went to war at UFC 195

(Video courtesy of UFC)

UFC veterans Robbie Lawler and Carlos Condit kicked off 2016 in style with a Fight of the Year contender for the welterweight title. Relive the classic matchup from UFC 195. The event took place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

In the event’s co-main event, future champion Stipe Miocic knocked out former heavyweight titleholder Andrei Arlovski in 54 seconds.

TRENDING > Dana White UFC on ESPN 8 post-fight presser: ‘You have to be willing to work hard enough’

Is Carlos Condit Retiring After Do or Die Moment? (UFC 195 Post-Fight Interview)

Robbie Lawler: ‘I Just Want to Take Someone’s Head Off’ (UFC 195 Post-Fight Interview)

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)