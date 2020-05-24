Flashback Fight: Robbie Lawler and Carlos Condit went to war at UFC 195

HOT OFF THE WIRE
May 24, 2020
UFC veterans Robbie Lawler and Carlos Condit kicked off 2016 in style with a Fight of the Year contender for the welterweight title. Relive the classic matchup from UFC 195. The event took place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

In the event’s co-main event, future champion Stipe Miocic knocked out former heavyweight titleholder Andrei Arlovski in 54 seconds.

