HOT OFF THE WIRE
Dana White UFC 248

featuredVideo: Dana White unveils UFC Fight Night Woodley vs. Burns fight card for May 30

Dana White on Francis Ngannou vs Jon Jones site

featuredJon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou fizzles as UFC apparently balks at price tag

Dana White and Tyron Woodley

featuredTyron Woodley vs. Gilbert Burns to headline UFC on May 30, but where?

Alistair Overeem post UFC on ESPN 8

featuredAlistair Overeem tops UFC on ESPN 8 fighter salaries, enters fourth decade of fighting

Flashback Fight: Relive Matt Brown and Erick Silva’s war from 2014

May 24, 2020
NoNo Comments

(Video courtesy of UFC)

Matt Brown and Erick Silva met in the main event of a UFC Fight Night Cincinnati six years ago in what would be an incredibly entertaining back-and-forth bout. The event took place at U.S. Bank Arena in May 2014.

The win earned Brown a Performance of the Night bonus and the bout received Fight of the Night honors.

Brown is still competing in the Octagon. He most recently fought at UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Harris, where he lost via a second-round TKO stoppage at the hands of Miguel Baeza. 

Silva left the UFC following a loss to Jordan Mein in December 2017. He fought once for the LFA and most recently fought for Bellator MMA.

TRENDING > Joe Rogan takes popular podcast exclusively to Spotify in $100 million deal

 

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA