Flashback Fight: Relive Matt Brown and Erick Silva’s war from 2014

(Video courtesy of UFC)

Matt Brown and Erick Silva met in the main event of a UFC Fight Night Cincinnati six years ago in what would be an incredibly entertaining back-and-forth bout. The event took place at U.S. Bank Arena in May 2014.

The win earned Brown a Performance of the Night bonus and the bout received Fight of the Night honors.

Brown is still competing in the Octagon. He most recently fought at UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Harris, where he lost via a second-round TKO stoppage at the hands of Miguel Baeza.

Silva left the UFC following a loss to Jordan Mein in December 2017. He fought once for the LFA and most recently fought for Bellator MMA.

TRENDING > Joe Rogan takes popular podcast exclusively to Spotify in $100 million deal