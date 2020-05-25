Flashback Fight: Relive Matt Brown and Erick Silva’s war from 2014

(Video courtesy of UFC)
Matt Brown and Erick Silva met in the main event of a UFC Fight Night Cincinnati six years ago in what would be an incredibly entertaining back-and-forth bout. The event took place at U.S. Bank Arena in May 2014.
The win earned Brown a Performance of the Night bonus and the bout received Fight of the Night honors.
Brown is still competing in the Octagon. He most recently fought at UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Harris, where he lost via a second-round TKO stoppage at the hands of Miguel Baeza.
Silva left the UFC following a loss to Jordan Mein in December 2017. He fought once for the LFA and most recently fought for Bellator MMA.
