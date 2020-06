Flashback Fight: Rashad Evans takes out Forrest Griffin at UFC 92 to win UFC gold

The winners of the first two Ultimate Fighter seasons faced off at UFC 92 for the light heavyweight title. UFC 92 took place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas in December 2008.

Forrest Griffin and Rashad Evans headlined the fight card and Evans walked away with the 205-pound championship.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

