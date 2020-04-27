Flashback Fight: Nick Diaz drops Robbie Lawler with one-punch KO

HOT OFF THE WIRE
April 27, 2020
For years, Nick Diaz and Robbie Lawler have been favorites of mixed martial arts fans across the globe. Both have had tremendous, high profile fights that have kept them at the fore of any fan’s wish list.

Diaz has fought the likes of Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, BJ Penn, Frank Shamrock, and countless others. Likewise, Lawler has squared off with Carlos Condit, Johny Hendricks, Josh Koscheck, and Matt Lindland.

But remember when they fought each other?

It was UFC 47 on April 2, 2004. Lawler had just nine bouts under his belt, Diaz had 10. 

Neither had yet to leave his lasting mark on the UFC, but their bout against each other was a good start.

Diaz had been known primarily for his grappling prowess at the time (though he had a few TKOs to his credit), while Lawler was the feared knockout artist. When they met in the cage, it was all stand up… well, and a little trash talk.

Diaz’s character really began to show itself at UFC 47, as he went toe-to-toe with Lawler, all the while prodding at him with his constant jabber. They had quite the epic striking war before Diaz landed the blow that ended the fight and set him on a path to stardom.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

Where are Nick Diaz and Robbie Lawler now?

Diaz hasn’t fought in the Octagon since his UFC 183 headliner opposite Anderson Silva on Jan. 31, 2015. He initially lost a decision to Silva. The result of the bout was later changed to a no contest after both fighters tested positive for banned substances. Silva tested positive for drostanolone and androsterone, while Diaz tested positive for marijuana.

Lawler has remained active, having fought seven times since Diaz’s bout with Silva. He won the UFC welterweight championship and defended it twice before eventually losing the belt to Tyrone Woodley. He fought twice in 2019, losing to Ben Askren and Colby Covington.

Nick Diaz’s post-fight interview after KO’ing Robbie Lawler at UFC 47

