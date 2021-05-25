HOT OFF THE WIRE

Flashback Fight: Nate Diaz takes out Rob Emerson in TUF 5 opening round

May 25, 2021
Season 29 of The Ultimate Fighter debuts on June 1st with featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega coaching a group of bantamweights and middleweights looking to win a UFC contract.

Take a look back at Nate Diaz‘ opening round win on The Ultimate Fighter 5 against Rob Emerson. Diaz would go on to win the tournament and earn a UFC contract. The rest is history.

Diaz takes on no. 3 ranked welterweight Leon Edwards on the UFC 263 main card on June 12 in Glendale Arizona.

