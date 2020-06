Flashback Fight: Michael Bisping narrowly defeats Anderson Silva

Michael Bisping, winner of TUF season three, won a razor-close contest with Anderson Silva at the O2 arena in London back in 2016.

Bisping and Silva headlined the event in front of 16,734 spectators. The win would put Bisping in a position to step in and fight for the championship on short notice in his next outing.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

