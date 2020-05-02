Flashback Fight: Michael Bisping finishes Josh Haynes in UFC debut

Michael “The Count” Bisping made his Octagon debut at The Ultimate Fighter Season 3 finale and won the light heavyweight tournament in 2006. Bisping announced his retirement from fighting on May 28, 2018 after losing to Kelvin Gastelum. He competed in the UFC for eleven years and his accomplishments include winning the middleweight championship.

Check out Michael Bisping’s UFC debut victory over Josh Haynes at The Ultimate Fighter: Team Ortiz vs. Team Shamrock on June 24, 2006.

(Video courtesy of UFC)