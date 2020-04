Flashback Fight: Matt Hughes and Frank Trigg’s Hall of Fame worthy rematch

(Courtesy of UFC)

Matt Hughes and Frank Trigg squared off for UFC welterweight title for the second time at UFC 52 on April 16, 2005. The bout would be the end of their bitter rivalry inside the Octagon and end up being inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame’s fight wing. Relive the rematch.

