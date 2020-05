Flashback Fight: Khabib Nurmagomedov finishes Conor McGregor at UFC 229

(Courtesy of UFC)

Khabib Nurmagomedov defended his lightweight championship against Conor McGregor in he biggest fight in UFC history at UFC 229 just under two years ago. The event took place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Oct. 6, 2018 in front of a sold out crowd of 20,034. Nurmagomedov submitted McGregor in the fourth round and mayhem ensued between the two fight camps following the bout.

