Flashback Fight: Justin Gaethje finishes Michael Johnson in Fight of the Night performance

Lightweight contender Justin Gaethje emerged victorious in one of the fights year in 2017 at The Ultimate Fighter Finale when in his UFC debut against Michael Johnson.

Gaethje was scheduled to face Tony Ferguson for the interim lightweight championship at UFC 249 on April 18, but the event was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Courtesy of UFC)