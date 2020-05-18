HOT OFF THE WIRE
Alistair Overeem post UFC on ESPN 8

featuredAlistair Overeem tops UFC on ESPN 8 fighter salaries, enters fourth decade of fighting

Dana White UFC Overeem vs Harris post-fight

featuredDana White UFC on ESPN 8 post-fight presser: ‘You have to be willing to work hard enough’

featuredAlistair Overeem stops Walt Harris in UFC on ESPN main event

Alistair Overeem UFC 225 Media Day

featuredUFC on ESPN: Overeem vs. Harris Post-fight Press Conference

Flashback Fight: Jose Aldo defeats Chad Mendes a second time at UFC 179

May 18, 2020
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

Former champion Jose Aldo successfully defended his UFC featherweight title when he faced Chad Mendes for the second time at UFC 179 in an entertaining Fight of the Night contest. The event took place at Ginásio do Maracanãzinho in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in October 2014. Aldo soundly defeated Mendes that night in front of 11,415 spectators.

Aldo had been expected to challenge UFC bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo at UFC 250 on May 9 in Brazil, but that was before the event was canceled. Cejudo went on to defend the belt with a win over Dominick Cruz at UFC 249 and then promptly announced his retirement.

TRENDING > Fighters show outpouring of support for Walt Harris after UFC on ESPN loss

 

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA