Flashback Fight: Jose Aldo defeats Chad Mendes a second time at UFC 179

(Courtesy of UFC)

Former champion Jose Aldo successfully defended his UFC featherweight title when he faced Chad Mendes for the second time at UFC 179 in an entertaining Fight of the Night contest. The event took place at Ginásio do Maracanãzinho in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in October 2014. Aldo soundly defeated Mendes that night in front of 11,415 spectators.

Aldo had been expected to challenge UFC bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo at UFC 250 on May 9 in Brazil, but that was before the event was canceled. Cejudo went on to defend the belt with a win over Dominick Cruz at UFC 249 and then promptly announced his retirement.

