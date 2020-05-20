Flashback Fight: Jon Jones narrowly defeats Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 165

HOT OFF THE WIRE
May 20, 2020
Relive one of the most entertaining bouts in Jon Jones’s career so far, as he took on Alexander Gustafsson for the first time in a razor-close matchup back in 2013 at UFC 165.

The event took place in September 2013 at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Jones’ win surpassed Tito Ortiz’ record for most light heavyweight title defenses.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

Dana White talks about how close Jones vs. Gustafsson I was to being stopped due to cut

