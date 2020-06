Flashback Fight: Jon Jones destroys Chael Sonnen at UFC 159

Jon Jones defended his light heavyweight belt for the fifth time when he faced fellow TUF 17 coach Chael Sonnen at UFC 159 in 2013. The event took place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey in April 2013. Jones took out Sonnen in the first round.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

