Flashback Fight: Jon Jones chokes out Lyoto Machida at UFC 140

Jon Jones continued his domination over the light heavyweight division at UFC 140 in Toronto with a dramatic finish of Lyoto Machida back in 2011. It was Jones’ second title defense. The event took place at Air Canada Centre with 18,303 spectators in attendance.

TRENDING > UFC 249: Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje recap video

(Video courtesy of UFC)