Flashback Fight: Forrest Griffin and Stephan Bonnar’s TUF 1 Finale saved the UFC

Fifteen years ago, Forrest Griffin and Stephan Bonnar met in the middleweight finale of the debut season of The Ultimate Fighter in one of the most consequential fights in UFC history.

Griffin narrowly edged out Bonnar to become The Ultimate Fighter and went on to later win the light heavyweight championship.

TRENDING > Rose Namajunas withdrew from UFC 249 because of coronavirus related deaths in her family

(Courtesy of UFC)