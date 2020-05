Flashback Fight: Diego Sanchez and Clay Guida put on Hall of Fame worthy war

(Courtesy of UFC)

Diego Sanchez and Clay Guida met at the TUF 9 finale in 2009 and put on a UFC Hall of Fame worthy fight that went the distance. Sanchez was declared the winner by split decisions but the fans won more than anyone. The event took place at Pearl Concert Theater at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas on June 20, 2009.

