Flashback Fight: Conor McGregor takes out Chad Mendes to win his first UFC title

The first championship of Conor McGregor’s UFC career was nearly derailed when Jose Aldo withdrew from their UFC 189 headliner because of a rib injury.
Though he didn’t get the fight he intended, McGregor showed his willing to face all-comers side when he agreed to fight Chad Mendes as a short-notice replacement. The two met for the interim UFC featherweight title.
McGregor not only won the belt, but secured a Performance of the Night bonus for his efforts.
Five months later, he would finally have the bout with Aldo, and it was a memorable one. McGregor stormed from the bell, knocking Aldo out at 13 ticks of the clock.
Take a look back at Conor McGregor’s first UFC title fight, as he won the interim featherweight championship by taking out late replacement Chad Mendes.
(Video courtesy of UFC)
TRENDING > Anthony Smith’s corner wasn’t allowed to stop the Glover Teixeira fight
Justin Gaethje: Neither Conor McGregor nor money will deter Khabib fight
(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)