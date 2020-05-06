HOT OFF THE WIRE
Conor McGregor and Dana White

featuredConor McGregor is asking Dana White to return on UFC’s Fight Island in June

UFC 249 Media Call Tony Ferguson vs Justin Gaethje

featuredUFC 249 media call: Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje promise inspiring violence

Amanda Nunes UFC 236 seasonal presser two belts

featuredAmanda Nunes vs. Felicia Spencer at UFC event on June 6 for featherweight title

Dana White over UFC 249 poster

featuredDana White feeling great about UFC ‘rolling right through the rest of the year’

Flashback Fight: Check out Conor McGregor’s very first MMA fight

May 6, 2020
NoNo Comments

Yes, Conor McGregor has always thrown a big, powerful left hand when he fights.

McGregor is now one of the biggest superstars in all of sports, let alone mixed marital arts. But there was a starting point, even for him. Even then, McGregor was an aggressive striker, looking to take his opponent’s head off.

Take a look back at Conor McGregor’s very first MMA bout, an amateur fight against Kieran Campbell. The bout took place on Feb. 17, 2007, under the banner of the Irish Ring of Truth fight promotion in Dublin, Ireland. This was even before he began training under John Kavanagh at the Straight Blast Gym.

TRENDING > Amanda Nunes vs. Felicia Spencer at UFC event on June 6 for featherweight title

(Video courtesy of TheMacLife)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA