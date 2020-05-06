Flashback Fight: Check out Conor McGregor’s very first MMA fight

Yes, Conor McGregor has always thrown a big, powerful left hand when he fights.

McGregor is now one of the biggest superstars in all of sports, let alone mixed marital arts. But there was a starting point, even for him. Even then, McGregor was an aggressive striker, looking to take his opponent’s head off.

Take a look back at Conor McGregor’s very first MMA bout, an amateur fight against Kieran Campbell. The bout took place on Feb. 17, 2007, under the banner of the Irish Ring of Truth fight promotion in Dublin, Ireland. This was even before he began training under John Kavanagh at the Straight Blast Gym.

TRENDING > Amanda Nunes vs. Felicia Spencer at UFC event on June 6 for featherweight title

(Video courtesy of TheMacLife)