Flashback Fight: Chuck Liddell crumbles Randy Couture to win UFC gold

April 17, 2020
Chuck Liddell knocked out Randy Couture in two of the three bouts during their UFC Hall of Fame careers.

Though Couture won their first match-up, Liddell captured the UFC light heavyweight title with a knockout victory over Couture at UFC 52 in 2005. The two Hall of Famers would meet again for a trilogy fight at UFC 57 the following year, but the win over Couture at UFC 52 earned Liddell the 2005 Knockout of the Year award.

Liddell holds the rare distinction of being a part of two trilogies throughout his historic career. Aside from facing Couture three times, he also squared off with rival Tito Ortiz on three separate occasions. In both trilogies, Liddell won two of the three bouts.

