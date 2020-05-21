Flashback Fight: Chris Weidman handles Lyoto Machida at UFC 175

After stunning a lot of people with back-to-back wins over Anderson Silva, Chris Weidman defeated another Brazilian in Lyoto Machida for his second title defense at UFC 175.

The event took place at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas in July 2014. In the event’s co-main event, Ronda Rousey scored a 16-second knockout win over Alexis Davis. Take a look back at Weidman’s win.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

TRENDING > Dana White: More testing needed before UFC allows fans; praises President Trump

Chris Weidman claims UFC 175 fight camp was worst camp ever

Surprisingly, after defeating Machida, said he had one of the worst fight camps ever. Not too bad of a performance for having such a terrible camp in the lead-up.

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)