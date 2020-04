Flashback Fight: Brock Lesnar smashes Randy Couture to win UFC title

Brock Lesnar faced off with Randy Couture for the UFC heavyweight title at UFC 91 in 2008. After defeating Couture, Lesnar would defend the heavyweight belt two times before falling to Cain Velasquez in 2010.

UFC 91 took place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Nov. 15, 2008.

(Video courtesy of UFC)