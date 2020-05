Flashback Fight: Andrei Arlovski punishes Travis Browne at UFC 187

Five years ago at UFC 187, Andrei Arlovski and Travis Browne needed less than one full round to earn Fight of The Night honors. Watch Arlovski finish Browne late in the opening round of this back-and-forth heavyweight battle.

UFC 187 took place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas in May 2015. In the main event, Daniel Cormier won the vacant light heavyweight title by submitting Anthony Johnson.

(Video courtesy of UFC)