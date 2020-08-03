Flashback: Brock Lesnar’s very first MMA weigh-in… footsteps toward UFC championship

See Brock Lesnar weigh-in for his very first MMA fight. This was the first step of many to becoming a UFC heavyweight champion.

Already an established star in the WWE star, Lesnar’s first mixed martial arts bout took place under Japan’s K-1 banner in 2007. He destroyed Min-Soo Kim, finishing him with an onslaught of punches in just 1:09 of the first round.

After proving himself with K-1, Lesnar was quickly snapped up by the UFC. Though he lost his Octagon debut via kneebar to former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir, it took Lesnar just two more bouts before he claimed the title by stopping Randy Couture.

He defended the belt twice, including avenging the loss to Mir, before losing back-to-back bouts to Cain Velasquez and Alistair Overeem. Lesnar then retired, but returned a few years later to fight Mark Hunt at UFC 200. He initially won the bout, but it was later changed to a no contest result after Lesnar tested positive to banned substances.

Lesnar nearly made another comeback attempt in order to fight Daniel Cormier for the heavyweight title, but withdrew back into retirement partway into the process.

Would you consider Lesnar one of the UFC’s all-time greats? Should he be included in the UFC Hall of Fame? Let us know in the comments below.

