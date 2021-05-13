Five-round bout with Derek Brunson and Darren Till in the works

A middleweight bout between no. 5 contender Derek Brunson and no. 6 contender Darren Till is close to being finalized, according to a report by ESPN’s Brett Okamoto.

Both Till and Brunson have engaged in playful banter on social media, so not only does the pairing between the top middleweight contenders make sense from a divisional standpoint, a lighthearted storyline is already present between them.

The date for this five-round middleweight fight is said to be Aug. 14. While the matchup is very close to being finalized, medical clearance is the only box that still needs to be checked.

Brunson is currently on a four fight winning streak, he notably defeated Edmen Shahbazyan by TKO in the third round in their main event of UFC Vegas 5 that took place in August 2020.

Most recently, Brunson defeated no. 13 ranked Kevin Holland by unanimous decision in March, putting a halt to Holland’s historic five fight winning streak in 2020.

Till, on the other hand, is coming off a unanimous decision loss to no. 1 middleweight contender Robert Whittaker in a competitive fight that served as the main event of UFC Fight Island 3.

Till was originally scheduled to fight against Marvin Vettori in the main event of UFC on ABC 2 on April 10, but was forced to pull out due to a broken collarbone.