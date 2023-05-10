First The Ultimate Fighter 31 trailer released

HOT OFF THE WIRE
The UFC has released the first trailer teasing the 31st season of the reality show The Ultimate Fighter. This season will feature coaches Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler who share no love for each other … at least according to the video.

The pair can be seen trading verbal jabs, intensely training their teams and even getting into a fight with each other to close out the video.

The season begins airing on May 31 and features veterans vs. newcomers. The full cast includes:

Bantamweight

Hunter Azure
Timur Valiev
Brad Katona
Mando Gutierrez
Trevor Wells
Carlos Vera
Rico DiSciullo
Cody Gibson

Lightweight

Jason Knight
Roosevelt Roberts
Kurt Holobaugh

Austin Hubbard
Nate Jennerman
Lee Hammond
Landon Quinones Stewart
Aaron McKenzie

