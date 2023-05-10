First The Ultimate Fighter 31 trailer released

The UFC has released the first trailer teasing the 31st season of the reality show The Ultimate Fighter. This season will feature coaches Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler who share no love for each other … at least according to the video.

The pair can be seen trading verbal jabs, intensely training their teams and even getting into a fight with each other to close out the video.

The season begins airing on May 31 and features veterans vs. newcomers. The full cast includes:

Bantamweight

Hunter Azure

Timur Valiev

Brad Katona

Mando Gutierrez

Trevor Wells

Carlos Vera

Rico DiSciullo

Cody Gibson

Lightweight

Jason Knight

Roosevelt Roberts

Kurt Holobaugh

Austin Hubbard

Nate Jennerman

Lee Hammond

Landon Quinones Stewart

Aaron McKenzie