First Look at UFC 227 Poster Featuring Two Title Fight Rematches

June 22, 2018
The official poster for UFC 227 has been released featuring a pair of title fight rematches headlined by the bantamweight showdown between champion T.J. Dillashaw and former champion Cody Garbrandt.

 

Dillashaw defeated Garbrandt by TKO last year to reclaim the title but these former teammates still have a score to settle and they’ll look to settle it in August.

The co-main event will feature flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson taking on Olympic gold medalist Henry Cejudo for the second time.

Johnson made quick work of Cejudo in their first matchup but the Olympian has evolved his mixed martial arts skills exponentially since that fight and he’ll look to dethrone “Mighty Mouse” at UFC 227.

 

               

