Finishers and Kamaru Usman Earn Bonuses at The Ultimate Fighter 28 Finale

UFC officials announced the recipients of the bonuses stemming from The Ultimate Fighter 28 Finale following Friday’s event at Pearl Theatre at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas. Kamaru Usman, Juan Espino, Joseph Benavidez, and Roosevelt Roberts earned the $50,000 performance-based incentives.

Kamaru Usman made his case for a welterweight title shot with his unanimous decision win over former lig htweight champion Rafael dos Anjos in the fight card’s main event. Usman put together combinations at distance, elbows in the clinch position and delivered heavy shots on the ground. Dos Anjos was game but faded as the fight wore on. It was a dominating performance by Usman.

Juan Espino took home a Performance of the Night bonus for his first-round submission win over Justin Frazier in the heavyweight finals of The Ultimate Fighter: Heavy Hitters. Espino secured an early takedown but Frazier was able to work his way back to his feet. Espino quickly put Frazier back on the canvas and moved to the crucifix position. From there, he finished Frazier with a straight arm lock to earn a bonus and a UFC contract.

Joseph Benavidez earned a bonus for his first-round knockout of Alex Perez on the preliminary fight card. Benavidez had to finish Perez twice in the fight. Benavidez took Perez down and hammered away with right hands. The referee stepped in and touched the fighters but didn’t stop the fight. Benavidez thought the fight was stopped and initially started to walk away. He resumed where he left off and pounded Perez out moments later.

Roosevelt Roberts banked a bonus in his promotional debut with his first-round submission of Darrell Horcher in early preliminary action. Late in the frame Roberts applied a standing guillotine choke. He tightened it down and forced Horcher to tap out and remained undefeated.