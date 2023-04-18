‘Finisher’ Richie Miranda sees where his advantages are at LFA 157

Having come into 2022 on a three-fight winning streak to start his career, lightweight Richie Miranda was looking to replicate his success and by all accounts he was able to do so.

In three fights last year, Miranda picked up three victories, raising his career-starting winning streak to six and establishing himself as someone to look for on the next level.

“Last year was a great year,” Miranda told MMAWeekly.com. “I had my three fights with LFA, got two finishes and one went to the distance. It was a great year for me. I learned a lot and grew a lot from those fights, and I’m ready to take on this year.”

When it comes to having to go to a decision for the first time in his pro career, Miranda was disappointed he couldn’t get the finish, but wass happy to know that if he needs to go three rounds, he can.

“I’m a finisher and I’m always looking for the finish, and it was close to getting finished in the second round but we were too sweaty and slipped off. It was a good experience knowing I can go 15 minutes,” said Miranda. “I’m ready for more.”

This Friday in Prior Lake, Minnesota, Miranda (6-0) puts his unblemished record on the line when he takes on Kegan Gennrich (5-2) in a main card 155-pound bout at LFA 157.

“This is another tough match-up,” Miranda said of facing Gennrich. “He’s a really well-rounded fighter. But I see where my advantages are. I’m a finisher, so my mindset going into each fight is to get the finish, and that’s what I’m hoping to accomplish on April 21.”

When it comes to the remainder of the year, all Miranda focuses on is being busy and seeing where the path leads him.

“I always take one fight at a time, so we’ll get this job and see what opportunities present themselves after this,” said Miranda. “I’m always staying ready, I’m in the gym year-round, and I’m ready for any opportunity. I’m going to stay active and I know we’ll get a couple more fights in by the end of the year.”

