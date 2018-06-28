Finally Cleared to Fight, Keri Melendez Confident in Her Return at Bellator 201

Coming off a stellar first round knockout of Sheila Padilla in her MMA debut in November of 2016, strawweight Keri Melendez’s scheduled return to fighting seven months later was highly anticipated.

Unfortunately an injury not only cost Melendez her slated June 2017 bout with Sadee Williams, but has had her on the sidelines for over a year and a half.

“I was about six weeks into my training when I tore my ACL,” Melendez told MMAWeekly.com. “I didn’t know I tore it. I thought I sprained my knee. I thought I could keep training and going through it. Maybe a week, a week and a half later, my knee was kind of going out on me, and that’s when I found out I tore my ACL.

“My coaches and all my team said to not do the (Williams) fight and to have surgery right away. From June until December I couldn’t do much. It wasn’t too fun or motivating, and was kind of depressing. Then I saw some light at the end of the tunnel at the start of this year.”

Having previously gone through an ACL tear, Melendez thought her recovery would go the same; however, with differing circumstances in her life, getting back from her second tear proved to be a bit more difficult.

“I thought it was going to help, but it didn’t,” said Melendez. “When I had my first ACL surgery was when I had our daughter, so I wasn’t trying to push as hard to get back right away. This time since I wanted to fight as soon as possible, it was not the same.”

Finally cleared to fight, Melendez (1-0) will make her MMA return on Friday in Temecula, Calif., against Tiani Valle (1-0) in a preliminary 115-pound bout.

“I believe from the footage of what I’ve seen she’s a striker,” Melendez said of Valle. “I’ve been working on my hands, so I’m excited to get out there and get back to fighting. I want to see who the better striker is. I think it’s going to be a bit of a stand-up war, so I’m excited.

“I don’t want to bank on anything spectacular, but with everything I’ve trained, I’m confident going into this fight. I’m not going to force anything to happen. I believe I’m the better striker, and I want to go out there and show it.”

Now that she’s back to fighting, Melendez wouldn’t mind making a run at a title if Bellator opens one up in her division, but otherwise her focus is staying busy and making her mark in the MMA world.

“I think a belt would be nice, but it’s not my ultimate goal,” said Melendez. “I like fighting and I just want to get the respect in the fight game. If Bellator opens up the 115-pound weight class, of course I think I could go after that belt.

“Right now (Bellator is) focused on the 125-pound division, and I’m not sure if I’m going to go up (in weight) or not. I’m not opposed to it. We’ll see how this year goes and take it from there.”