Final UFC on FOX Card Ends With Average TV Ratings for 2018

December 19, 2018
No Comments

UFC on FOX 31 — the final card in a seven year deal between the UFC and FOX — ended with average ratings after the totals nationwide were tallied.

2018 hasn’t exactly been a banner year for UFC ratings on FOX as the promotion prepares to move to the ESPN family of networks next year.

The initial fast overnight ratings provided some hope for the UFC on FOX card from Milwaukee but those numbers ended up dropping once the final figures from the west coast were factors into the average viewers for the card headlined by Al Iaquinta and Kevin Lee.

UFC on FOX 31 averaged 1.828 million viewers over the two-plus hour broadcast.

The initial fast overnight ratings had the broadcast at 2.153 million viewers but that metric only measures the top 55 markets for Nielsen and often times leaves out a big part of the west coast.

The final card did better numbers than two other cards this year — UFC on FOX 27 and UFC on FOX 30 — but those two were the lowest rating events in the history of the UFC on FOX television deal.

Here are the average ratings for the fives FOX cards from 2018:

UFC on FOX 27: 1.77 million

UFC on FOX 28: 2.037 million

UFC on FOX 29: 2.02 million

UFC on FOX 30: 1.678 million

UFC on FOX 31: 1.828 million

Overall the final card ended with average ratings based on the 2018 shows that aired on FOX.

The peak viewership for the card came during the main event where Iaquinta defeated Lee by unanimous decision with 2.402 million viewers.

The UFC will air one more show on the FOX networks with the UFC 232 prelim card scheduled to air on FOX Sports 1 on Dec. 29.

From there, UFC’s entire slate of programming will move to ESPN and ESPN+ with the first card kicking off on Jan. 19 from Brooklyn, N.Y.

The ratings for that card will be a little tougher to gauge, however, because the main card will air exclusively on ESPN+, which is a subscriber based service.

The first full UFC on ESPN card won’t air on the network until February.

