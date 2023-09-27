Watch Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev ahead of UFC 294 rematch | Video

When Charles Oliveira stepped into the Octagon at UFC 280 he was the former champion looking to get back the title he lost on the scales at UFC 274. Islam Makhachev was the challenger looking to secure his first UFC title in Abu Dhabi, the same place his friend and teammate Khabib Nurmagomedov retired the very same title.

The fight didn't last long and ended in a second-round submission win for Makhachev who became the undisputed champion with Nurmagomedov by his side.

The UFC has published the full fight, for free, ahead of their rematch. Watch it before it's removed.

The pair will step back into the same Octagon, on Oct. 21 when they meet in the main event of UFC 294.

“I think it’s going to be the same thing,” Bellator champion Usman Nurmagomedov told ESPN of the rematch. “Of course, Charles Oliveira – maybe he’s going to fix some mistakes. This is a fight. Something can happen. But I know Islam is training very hard. He’s very smart. He can wrestle, strike and grapple, too. I don’t think Charles Oliveira can give him some hard situation.”

Mateusz Gamrot thinks Charles Oliveira will lose, called him out

Mateusz Gamrot, who just defeated Rafael Fiziev also thinks Oliveira will lose, leaving Oliveira open to a fight with him.

“My dream fight, of course, is the champion Islam Makhachev, but this is not now. But my next fight I would like to challenge myself to the most dangerous fighter on the ground, Charles Oliveira. I would like to fight this guy.”

Many fans have felt the rematch will be no different, considering there's been only one fight since they last met. Oliveira defeated Beneil Dariush via a first-round brutal TKO. Makhachev last fought Alexander Volkanovski in a widely contested decision.

UFC 294 takes place on Oct. 21 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.