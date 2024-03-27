Watch Charles Oliveira finish Michael Chandler | Free UFC Fight

Take a look back at Charles Oliveira finishing Michael Chandler via TKO at UFC 262 back in May 2021.

Charles Oliveira won the lightweight championship by stopping Michael Chandler early in the second round of their UFC 262 bout in 2021.

Oliveira entered the fight riding an eight-fight winning streak. He'd of course go on to win the lightweight championship before losing it to current titleholder Islam Makhachev.

It was Chandler's second fight inside the octagon. In his debut, he won a bonus for stopping Dan Hooker in the first round. The performance was later deemed 'Debut of the Year' for 2021.

Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler Fight Video

Oliveira (34-9, 1 NC) is ranked as the top contender in the 155-pound division. He takes on fourth-ranked Arman Tsarukyan (21-3) at UFC 300 on April 13 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Chandler (23-8) is expected to face former two-division champion Conor McGregor this summer.