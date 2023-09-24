Skip to main content
UFC Vegas 79 Fiziev vs Gamrot poster

UFC Vegas 79 Post-fight Press Conference

Following Saturday's UFC Vegas 79 event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, the winners fielding questions from the media.

The winners of the UFC Vegas 79 main card answered questions from the media after Saturday's event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Rafael Fiziev and Mateusz Gamrot, lightweight contenders, headlined the event.  Gamrot defeated Fiziev by TKO in the second round after Fiziev suffered an injury to his knee.  

In the co-main event, Bryce Mitchell defeated Dan Ige by unanimous decision.

UFC Vegas 79 Post-Fight Press Conference

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles
Dana White, UFC 310 Post-Fight Press Conference
News

Dana White reacts to Conor McGregor's sexual assault verdict

UFC CEO spoke for the first time about former two-division champion Conor McGregor's verdict in sexual assault civil case.

By Jeff Cain
Sean O'Malley
News

Sean O'Malley on the mend and back in the gym

Former bantamweight titleholder Sean O'Malley has returned to the gym after having hip surgery following his UFC 306 championship loss.

By Jeff Cain
Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor's fiance posts statement after sexual assault verdict

Conor McGregor's fiance, Dee Devlin, is standing by her man after he was found liable of sexual assault.

By A.K. Jones