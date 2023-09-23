UFC Vegas 79 Live Results: Fiziev vs. Gamrot
UFC Vegas 79 results begin live at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday Sept. 23, on MMAWeekly.com. Lightweights Rafael Fiziev faces Mateusz Gamrot in the fight card's main event.
In the co-main event, featherweights Bryce Mitchell and Dan Ige clash in a bout that promises excitement.
How to Watch UFC Vegas 79: Fiziev vs. Gamrot
- UFC Vegas 79 Main Card starts at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+
- UFC Vegas 79 Premlins starts at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN+
NOTE: To select the appropriate fight, click on the images with the yellow name plates at the bottom of the Fight Analytics window and drag until you see the fight you are interested in. Quick results are located below the Fight Analytics window.
Recommended Articles
UFC Vegas 79 Live Results
UFC Vegas 79 Official Results
Main card
- Mateusz Gamrot defeated Rafael Fiziev via TKO (injury), Round 2 - 2:03
- Bryce Mitchell defeated Dan Ige via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
- Marina Rodriguez defeated Michelle Waterson-Gomez via TKO, Round 2 - 2:42
- Bryan Battle defeated AJ Fletcher via submission (rear-naked choke), Round 2 - 4:32
- Charles Jourdain defeated Ricardo Ramos via guillotine, Round 1 - 3:12
Prelims
- Miles Johns defeated Daniel Argueta (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
- Tim Means defeated Andre Fialho via TKO, Round 3 - 1:15
- Cody Brundage defeated Jacob Malkoun via disqualification (illegal blow) Round 1 - 4:15
- Mohammed Usman defeated Jake Collier via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
- Mizuki defeated Hannah Goldy via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
- Montserrat Rendon defeated Tamires Vidal via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)