Skip to main content
ufc-vegas-79-LIVERESULTS

UFC Vegas 79 Live Results: Fiziev vs. Gamrot

UFC Vegas 79: Fiziev vs. Gamrot live results from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

UFC Vegas 79 results begin live at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday Sept. 23, on MMAWeekly.com.  Lightweights Rafael Fiziev faces Mateusz Gamrot in the fight card's main event.

In the co-main event, featherweights Bryce Mitchell and Dan Ige clash in a bout that promises excitement.

How to Watch UFC Vegas 79: Fiziev vs. Gamrot

  • UFC Vegas 79 Main Card starts at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+
  • UFC Vegas 79 Premlins starts at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN+

NOTE: To select the appropriate fight, click on the images with the yellow name plates at the bottom of the Fight Analytics window and drag until you see the fight you are interested in. Quick results are located below the Fight Analytics window.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

UFC Vegas 79 Live Results

UFC Vegas 79 Official Results

Main card

  • Mateusz Gamrot defeated Rafael Fiziev via TKO (injury), Round 2 - 2:03
  • Bryce Mitchell defeated Dan Ige via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Marina Rodriguez defeated Michelle Waterson-Gomez via TKO, Round 2 - 2:42
  • Bryan Battle defeated AJ Fletcher via submission (rear-naked choke), Round 2 - 4:32
  • Charles Jourdain defeated Ricardo Ramos via guillotine, Round 1 - 3:12

Prelims

  • Miles Johns defeated Daniel Argueta (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
  • Tim Means defeated Andre Fialho via TKO, Round 3 - 1:15
  • Cody Brundage defeated Jacob Malkoun via disqualification (illegal blow) Round 1 - 4:15
  • Mohammed Usman defeated Jake Collier via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Mizuki defeated Hannah Goldy via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
  • Montserrat Rendon defeated Tamires Vidal via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)
Dana White, UFC 310 Post-Fight Press Conference
News

Dana White reacts to Conor McGregor's sexual assault verdict

UFC CEO spoke for the first time about former two-division champion Conor McGregor's verdict in sexual assault civil case.

By Jeff Cain
Sean O'Malley
News

Sean O'Malley on the mend and back in the gym

Former bantamweight titleholder Sean O'Malley has returned to the gym after having hip surgery following his UFC 306 championship loss.

By Jeff Cain
Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor's fiance posts statement after sexual assault verdict

Conor McGregor's fiance, Dee Devlin, is standing by her man after he was found liable of sexual assault.

By A.K. Jones