UFC Vegas 79: Fiziev vs. Gamrot live results from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

UFC Vegas 79 results begin live at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday Sept. 23, on MMAWeekly.com. Lightweights Rafael Fiziev faces Mateusz Gamrot in the fight card's main event.

In the co-main event, featherweights Bryce Mitchell and Dan Ige clash in a bout that promises excitement.

How to Watch UFC Vegas 79: Fiziev vs. Gamrot

UFC Vegas 79 Main Card starts at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+

UFC Vegas 79 Premlins starts at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN+

NOTE: To select the appropriate fight, click on the images with the yellow name plates at the bottom of the Fight Analytics window and drag until you see the fight you are interested in. Quick results are located below the Fight Analytics window.

UFC Vegas 79 Official Results

Main card

Mateusz Gamrot defeated Rafael Fiziev via TKO (injury), Round 2 - 2:03

Bryce Mitchell defeated Dan Ige via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Marina Rodriguez defeated Michelle Waterson-Gomez via TKO, Round 2 - 2:42

Bryan Battle defeated AJ Fletcher via submission (rear-naked choke), Round 2 - 4:32

Charles Jourdain defeated Ricardo Ramos via guillotine, Round 1 - 3:12

Prelims