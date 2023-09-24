Check out the UFC Vegas 79 highlight videos between Bryce Mitchell vs. Dan Ige after which Bryce held up the bible and prayed with Dan for Hawaii.

Hoping to get back into the winner's column following his defeat to Ilia Topuria last year, Bryce Mitchell was tasked with getting past the tough Dan Ige. While the three-round affair was somewhat of a stalemate with both fighters having some success, it was the Arkansas native’s pre and post-fight actions that captured the fans’ attention at UFC Vegas 79.

As the announcer was introducing him, Mitchell walked to the center of the octagon, holding a bible to the sky, and began screaming “freedom” at the top of his lungs. A passionate “Thug Nasty” is a dangerous one and he proved that throughout his 15-minute brawl with Ige.

Early into round one, “Dynamite” was cruising. Overwhelming with crisp, accurate strikes and defending each takedown that came his way, it seemed like it would be a long night for his opponent. With one minute left of the round, Mitchell secured his first takedown and proved he was the much more established grappler.

Similar to the first, the second round started with Ige landing some punishing strikes on the feet, leaving his opposition with a busted open right eye. And once again like the opening five minutes, Bryce managed to get another takedown, this time with two minutes to go, and dominated until the round came to an end—threatening with a late submission that was brilliantly defended.

The 28-year-old had his most success in the third round, scoring a takedown just 20 seconds in. After controlling Dan Ige for the majority of the final 5 minutes, the #10-ranked featherweight earned himself the unanimous decision on the judges’ scorecards.

After a hard-fought battle, Mitchell had much to say on the microphone. From praising Jesus Christ, donating money to Dan Ige’s cause, and claiming the Hawaiian wildfires were “man-made” by people trying to take land from the natives, this post-fight interview is one you’re not going to want to miss.