UFC Saudi Arabia: Robert Whittaker and three others bank bonuses

Following the conclusion of their first event in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, UFC officials announced the recipients of the coveted performance-based bonuses. Four fighters were awarded an extra $50,000 for their octagon performance: Robert Whittaker Volkan Oezdemir, Shara Magomedov, and Felipe Lima.

Performance Of The Night: Robert Whittaker

Making good on his promise to fight anyone, anywhere, Robert Whittaker didn’t back down when faced with dangerous newcomer Ikram Aliskerov as a short-notice replacement for Khamzat Chimaev. He didn’t even need a full two minutes to find the chin of his opponent with a swift uppercut that rocked the man riding a 7-fight win streak into the main event. Whittaker noted he’d be interested in being the backup fighter for the middleweight championship fight in Perth this August, and after peformances like this, who in their right mind would say no?

Performance Of The Night: Volkan Oezdemir

It was hard to be more succinct than Jon Anik when he yelled “Volkan Oezdemir stretchers Johnny Walker!” halfway through the first round of the first fight of the main card. Everyone knew the explosive potential of the bout going into it, but the result and the way it played out still managed to be completely surprising. “No Time is back” declared Oezdemir. Indeed.

Performance Of The Night: Shara Magomedov

Despite being a short-notice replacement, Antonio Trocoli’s size and strength kept him in the heat of the action for most of the scheduled fifteen minutes, but the undefeated Shara “Bullet” Magomedov appears to be every bit of the unstoppable freight train he has been touted as, halting his opponent by vicious knockout late in the final frame.

Performance Of The Night: Felipe Lima

The first finish of the UFC Saudi Arabia prelims was fittingly the first win the UFC career of the young Brazilian Felipe Lima who made his short-notice UFC debut against an incredible game Muhammad Naimov who led on the scorecards before Lima saw his opening for the rear naked choke. “It was a rollercoaster,” said Lima, who only got the phone call on Monday to join the promotion. “But I’m very happy.”