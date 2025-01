The UFC Saudi Arabia live results begin on MMAWeekly at noon ET from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh.

For the first time, the UFC octagon is in Saudi Arabia. Kingdom Arena in Riyadh hosts Saturday's fight card. The event is headlined by a middleweight bout between former champion Robert Whittaker and fast-rising Ikram Aliskerov.

Whittaker was originally slated to face 11th-ranked Khamzat Chimaev in the headlining bout but Chimaev was forced to withdrawal due to illness. Whittaker will enter the fight coming off a decision win over Paulo Costa at UFC 298 in February. Aliskerov is riding a seven-fight winning streak with his only career loss coming to Chimaev.

Start Time:

Main Card begins at 3 p.m. ET (on ABC and ESPN+

Preliminary Card begins at Noon ET on ESPN/ESPN+

UFC Saudi Arabia Official Results

Main Card (on ABC and ESPN+ at 3 p.m. ET

Robert Whittaker def. Ikram Aliskerov via KO (punches) at 1:49, Round 1

Alexander Volkov def. Sergei Pavlovich via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Kelvin Gastelum def. Daniel Rodriguez via unanimous decision (29–28, 30–27, 30–27)

Sharabutdin Magomedov def. Antonio Trocoli via TKO (punches) at 2:27, Round 3

Volkan Oezdemir def. Johnny Walker via KO (punches) at 2:28, Round 1

Preliminary Card (on ESPN/ESPN+ at Noon ET)