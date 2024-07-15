Skip to main content

UFC releases audio of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor fight

UFC released their "Muted" series on Monday looking back at Khabib Nurmagomedov's UFC 229 win over Conor McGregor.

In October 2018, then lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor fought at UFC 229 after months of build up and trash talk.  Leading up to the heated matchup, McGregor threw a dolly into a bus window carrying Nurmagomedov and several other UFC fighters.  

In the fight, Nurmagomedov defeated McGregor in the fourth round via neck crank.  Following the win, Nurmagomedov taunted McGregor before leaping into the crowd to go after McGregor's team.  Simultaneously, Nurmagomedov's team members entered the octagon to attack McGregor.  

Their rivalry was one of the most heated in the promotion's history.  Listen to fight with 'no commentary just fight, crowd and corner sounds.'

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor - UFC Muted

