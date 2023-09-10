Skip to main content
Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland
image caption
Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland
Israel Adesanya

UFC 293: UFC fighters react to Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland

MMA fighters were in shock when Sean Strickland dethroned Israel Adesanya at UFC 293.

Not a single person on earth thought Sean Strickland was going to beat Israel Adesanya at UFC 293. And you are a liar if you say you did.

Strickland beat Adesanya via decision in one of the biggest upsets in UFC title history. 

After the first round and insane flurry at the end of round one saw Strickland ahead and MMA Twitter was shaken. 

Here's what professional fighters thought of the main event. 

UFC fighters were surprised at how well Strickland was doing going into the third round. It was clear Strickland won round one but the second and third were a bit more hard to judge, though Strickland seemed to win the third, narrowly. 

In the fourth, it was all Strickland again. The tides were turning. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

And in case you missed any of the fights, here's how it all played out. 

Main Card

  • Sean Strickland defeated Israel Adesanya via unanimous decision (49-46 X3) for the UFC middleweight title
  • Alexander Volkov defeated Tai Tuivasa via submission (Ezekiel Choke), Round 2 - 4:37
  • Manel Kape defeated Felipe dos Santos via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Justin Tafa defeated Austen Lane via TKO, Round 1 - 1:22
  • Tyson Pedro defeated Anton Turkalj via KO, Round 1 - 2:12

Preliminary card

  • Carlos Ulberg defeated Jung Da-un via submission (rear-naked choke), Round 3 - 4:49
  • Chepe Mariscal defeated Jack Jenkins via verbal submission, Round 2 - 3:19
  • Jamie Mullarkey defeated John Makdessi via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
  • Nasrat Haqparast defeated Landon Quinones via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Early prelims

  • Charlie Radtke defeated Mike Mathetha via unanimous decision (29-27 x3)
    Gabriel Miranda defeated Shane Young via submission (neck crank), Round 1 - 0:59
  • Kevin Jousset defeated Kiefer Crosbie via submission (rear-naked choke) - Round 1, 4:49
Dana White, UFC 310 Post-Fight Press Conference
News

Dana White reacts to Conor McGregor's sexual assault verdict

UFC CEO spoke for the first time about former two-division champion Conor McGregor's verdict in sexual assault civil case.

By Jeff Cain
Sean O'Malley
News

Sean O'Malley on the mend and back in the gym

Former bantamweight titleholder Sean O'Malley has returned to the gym after having hip surgery following his UFC 306 championship loss.

By Jeff Cain
Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor's fiance posts statement after sexual assault verdict

Conor McGregor's fiance, Dee Devlin, is standing by her man after he was found liable of sexual assault.

By A.K. Jones