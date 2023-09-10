UFC 293: UFC fighters react to Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland

MMA fighters were in shock when Sean Strickland dethroned Israel Adesanya at UFC 293.

Not a single person on earth thought Sean Strickland was going to beat Israel Adesanya at UFC 293. And you are a liar if you say you did.

Strickland beat Adesanya via decision in one of the biggest upsets in UFC title history.

After the first round and insane flurry at the end of round one saw Strickland ahead and MMA Twitter was shaken.

Here's what professional fighters thought of the main event.

UFC fighters were surprised at how well Strickland was doing going into the third round. It was clear Strickland won round one but the second and third were a bit more hard to judge, though Strickland seemed to win the third, narrowly.

In the fourth, it was all Strickland again. The tides were turning.

And in case you missed any of the fights, here's how it all played out.

Main Card

Sean Strickland defeated Israel Adesanya via unanimous decision (49-46 X3) for the UFC middleweight title



Alexander Volkov defeated Tai Tuivasa via submission (Ezekiel Choke), Round 2 - 4:37



Manel Kape defeated Felipe dos Santos via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)



Justin Tafa defeated Austen Lane via TKO, Round 1 - 1:22



Tyson Pedro defeated Anton Turkalj via KO, Round 1 - 2:12



Preliminary card

Carlos Ulberg defeated Jung Da-un via submission (rear-naked choke), Round 3 - 4:49



Chepe Mariscal defeated Jack Jenkins via verbal submission, Round 2 - 3:19



Jamie Mullarkey defeated John Makdessi via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)



Nasrat Haqparast defeated Landon Quinones via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Early prelims