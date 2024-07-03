UFC 305: Dricus du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya Press Conference

Four of the fighters at the top of the UFC 305 fight card participated in a press conference in Western Australia on Wednesday.

UFC 305 taples place at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia on Aug. 17 and is headlined by a middleweight title bout. Champion Dricus du Plessis takes on former two-time titleholder Israel Adesanya in the UFC 305 main event.

On Wednesday, the UFC 305: On Sale Press Conference took place promoting the event in Western Australia. Du Plessis and Adesanya participated alongside flyweights Kai Kara-France and Steve Erceg. Following the questions, the fighters faced off with their opponents for the first time.