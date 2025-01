A welterweight bout between striking standouts Ian Machado Garry and Michael Page kicks off the UFC 303 main card on Saturday.

The UFC 303 main card will be kicked off with a welterweight bout between seventh-ranked Ian Machado Garry and 14th-ranked Michael "Venom" Page.

The undefeated Garry (14-0) looks to remain unbeaten and solidify his place inside the Top 10 rankings. Page (22-2) had a successful UFC debut in his last fight, defeating Kevin Holland. The former Bellator standout looks to continue to make his mark in the new promotion.

UFC 303 Weigh-in Video: Ian Machado Garry vs. Michael Page