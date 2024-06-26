Skip to main content

UFC 303 Countdown: Ian Machado Garry vs. Michael "Venom" Page

UFC 303 Countdown previews UK striking phenom Michael “Venom” Page battles Ireland’s rising star, Ian Machado Garry at welterweight.

UFC 303 features an exciting welterweight bout between to of Europe's premier strikers.  Irish star Ian Machado Garry takes on UK striking specialist Michael "Venom" Page to kick off Saturday's main card.

UFC 303 takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and is headlined by a middleweight championship rematch between champion Alex Pereira and former titleholder Jiri Prochazka.  

