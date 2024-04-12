UFC 300 BMF Weigh-in Video: Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway

The BMF belt will be on the line at UFC 300 as lightweight contender Justin Gaethje takes on former featherweight champ Max Holloway.

Along with two title fights headlining the fight card, UFC 300 also features a bout for the symbolic BMF belt.

Lightweight contender Justin Gaethje and former featherweight champion Max Holloway will meet on the UFC 300 main card. Both meant officially weighed in at 156 pound each on Friday in Las Vegas.

UFC 300 BMF Weigh-In Video