The event is headlined by a bantamweight title rematch between champion Sean O'Malley and Marlon "Chito" Vera. In their first meeting, Vera handed O'Malley his first and only career loss finishing "Sugar" in the first round. O'Malley seeks to avenge the loss on Saturday at the Kaseya Center.

Sean O'Malley vs. Marlon Vera UFC 299 Press Conference Face-Off