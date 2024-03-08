Skip to main content

UFC 299 Main Event Weigh-In Video: Sean O'Malley vs. Marlon Vera 2

Bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley and challenger Marlon "Chito" Vera officially made weight on Friday at the UFC 299 weigh-ins.

The UFC 299 bantamweight title bout between champion Sean O'Malley and challenger Marlon "Chito" Vera is officially set.  

Both men weighed in on Friday morning in Miami, Fla, and tipped the scales at exact the same weight.  O'Malley and Vera weighed in at 135 pounds each.  

The fight is a rematch.  In their first meeting, Vera handed O'Malley his first and only career loss finishing "Sugar" in the first round. O'Malley seeks to avenge the loss on Saturday at the Kaseya Center.

UFC 299 Weigh-In Video: Sean O'Malley vs. Marlon Vera 2

