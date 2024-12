The UFC 299 live results from the Kaseya Center in Miami, Fla. begin at 6 p.m. ET on MMAWeekly.com.

A bantamweight title rematch between champion Sean O'Malley and Marlon "Chito" Vera headlines the UFC 299 fight card in Miami, Florida. The live results begin at 6 p.m. ET with early preliminary card action.

In their first meeting, Vera handed O'Malley his first and only career loss finishing "Sugar" in the first round. In the co-main event, former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier takes on Benoit Saint Denis. Michael "Venom" Page makes his promotional debut in a welterweight bout against Kevin Holland, and more.

Start Times:

Early Prelim Card begins at 6 p.m. ET

Preliminary Card begins at 7 p.m. ET

Main card begins at 10 p.m. ET

UFC 299 Results and Analytics

UFC 299 Official Results

Main Card: (ESPN+ PPV, 10:00 p.m. ET)

Sean O’Malley def. Marlon Vera via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-44)

Dustin Poirier def. Benoit Saint Denis via KO (punch) at 2:32 , Round 2

Michael Page def. Kevin Holland via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Jack Della Maddalena def. Gilbert Burns via TKO (knee and elbows) at 3:43, Round 3

Petr Yan def. Song Yadong via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Preliminary Card: (ESPN+, 8:00 p.m. ET)

Curtis Blaydes def. Jailton Almeida via TKO (punches) at 0:36, Round 2

Maycee Barber def. Katlyn Cerminara via unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 29–28)

Mateusz Gamrot def. Rafael dos Anjos via unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 30–27)

Kyler Phillips def. Pedro Munhoz via unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 30–27)

Early Preliminary Card: (UFC Fight Pass, 6:00 p.m. ET)