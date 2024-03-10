UFC 299 Bonuses: Sean O'Malley cashes in with main event win

UFC CEO Dana White announced the recipients of the performance-based bonuses following UFC 299 on Saturday.

Sean O'Malley, Dustin Poirier, Benoit Saint Denis, Jack Dela Maddalena, Curtis Blaydes, and Robelis Despaigne each banked an extra $50,000 for their wins.

"Fight of the Night, Dustin and Benoit. Performance of the Night, O'Malley, and we gave everybody who had a finish $50,000," said White.

Fight of the Night

Fight of the Night honors went to the co-main event. Former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier faced the rising Benoit Saint Denis. After taking damage in the opening round, Poirier stopped Saint Denis midway through the second round.

Performance of the Night

Bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley took home a bonus for his dominating win over Marlon "Chito" Vera in the UFC 299 main event.

O'Malley put on a master class of striking and footwork on his way to a one-sided unanimous decision. "Sugar" battered and bloodied Vera landing more than twice as many strikes.

Welterweight Jack Della Maddalena picked up the biggest win of his career on the UFC 299 main card. He came from behind and finished fourth-ranked Gilbert Burns late in the final round.

After being behind on the scorecards due to Burns' takedown abilities, Maddalena connected with a knee that badly hurt "Durinho." Burns fell to the canvas and Maddalena finished the fight with a series of elbows.

Heavyweight Curtis Blaydes earned a bonus for his second-round knockout win over Jailton Almeida in the featured UFC 299 preliminary card bout. Almeida dominated Blaydes in the opening round taking him down nine times. Early in the second frame, Almeida went for a takedown and Blaydes let loose with a series of elbows that ended the fight.

Heavyweight Robelis Despaigne took home a bonus check for his 18-second TKO win over Josh Parisian on the early preliminary card. Parisian hurt Despaigne with a punch. As he moved in to look for the finish, Despaigne connected with a right hand that put Parisian on the canvas.

UFC 299 was the highest grossing event in Kaseya Center history and the fourth highest grossing UFC event of all time. 19,165 spectators filled the arena bringing in a staggering $14.4 million gate.