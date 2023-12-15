UFC 296 Official Weigh-In Results and Video: All Fighters Make Weight

The fighters competing on the UFC 296 fight card on Saturday officially weighed in on Friday morning in Las Vegas.

UFC 296 takes place this weekend at T-Mobile Arena. The fight card is headlined by two title fights. In the main event, Leon Edwards puts his welterweight title on the line against Colby Covington. Covington weighed in at 169.5 while Edwards weighed in at 170.

In the co-main event, Alexandre Pantoja is set to defend his flyweight title for the first time against Brandon Royval. Pantoja weighed in at 125 while Royval tipped the scales at 124.5.

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Leon Edwards (170) vs. Colby Covington (169.5)

Alexandre Pantoja (125) vs. Brandon Royval (124.5)

Shavkat Rakhmonov (171) vs. Stephen Thompson (171)

Tony Ferguson (155.5) vs. Paddy Pimblett (155.5)

Josh Emmett (146) vs. Bryce Mitchell (145.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN2/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Dustin Jacoby (204.5) vs. Alonzo Menifield (204.5)

Irene Aldana (136) vs. Karol Rosa (135.5)

Cody Garbrandt (136) vs. Brian Kelleher (136)

Ariane Lipski (126) vs. Casey O’Neill (125)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

Cody Durden (126) vs. Tagir Ulanbekov (126)

Lucas Almeida (146) vs. Andre Fili (145.5)

Martin Buday (264.5) vs. Shamil Gaziev (259.5)

-Bela Muhammad (169.5) main event backup fighter

-Brandon Moreno (125) backup for the co-main event