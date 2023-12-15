Skip to main content

UFC 296 Official Weigh-In Photo Gallery

Check out the photos from the UFC 296 Official Weigh-in and see how the fighters looked on the scale.

The UFC 296 Official Weigh-In took place on Friday morning at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.  The event takes place on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena and is headlined by two world title bouts.

In the main event, Leon Edwards puts his title on the line against Colby "Chaos" Covington.  Covington has been out of competition for nearly two years.  Edwards hasn't lost a fight since December 2015.  

In the co-main event, flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja puts his title on the line for the first time against second ranked Brandon Royval.  Pantoja won the title in July, defeating Brandon Moreno via split decision at UFC 290.  Royval will enter the fight riding a three-fight winning streak.  

Undefeated Shavkat Rakhmonov takes on veteran Stephen Thompson in other welterweight action on the main card.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Tony Ferguson, who is on a six-fight losing streak takes on rising lightweight star Paddy Pimblett.  Pimblett has been out of action for a year while he recover from multiple surgeries on his foot.  

A featherweight bout between tenth ranked Bryce Mitchell and sixth ranked Josh Emmett kick off the main card action.  Emmett is coming off back-to-back losses and no one wants to lose three in a row.  Mitchell rebounded in his last fight after suffering the first loss in his career to Ilia Topuria.  He looks to start a win streak at Emmett's expense.  

UFC 296 Official Weigh-Ins Photo Gallery

UFC 296 Official Weigh-Ins Photo Gallery
20-Stephen-Thompson-UFC-296-Official-Weigh-Ins
27
Gallery
27 Images
Dana White, UFC 310 Post-Fight Press Conference
News

Dana White reacts to Conor McGregor's sexual assault verdict

UFC CEO spoke for the first time about former two-division champion Conor McGregor's verdict in sexual assault civil case.

By Jeff Cain
Sean O'Malley
News

Sean O'Malley on the mend and back in the gym

Former bantamweight titleholder Sean O'Malley has returned to the gym after having hip surgery following his UFC 306 championship loss.

By Jeff Cain
Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor's fiance posts statement after sexual assault verdict

Conor McGregor's fiance, Dee Devlin, is standing by her man after he was found liable of sexual assault.

By A.K. Jones