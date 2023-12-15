UFC 296 Main Event Weigh-in: Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington

Champion Leon Edwards and challenger Colby Covington officially weighed in on Friday making the UFC 296 main event official.

The UFC 296 main event fighters, welterweight champion Leon Edwards and challenger Colby Covington, officially weighed in on Friday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Edwards weighed in at 170 pounds while Covington tipped the scales at 169.5 making the UFC 296 main event official. The event takes place at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday and features two title bouts. In the co-main event, Alexandre Pantoja is set to defend his flyweight title for the first time against Brandon Royval.

UFC 296 Main Event Weigh-In